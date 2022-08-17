 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele shares about her son’s ‘obsession’ with Billie Eilish

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Adele shares about her son’s ‘obsession’ with Billie Eilish
Adele shares about her son’s ‘obsession’ with Billie Eilish

Adele revealed that her son Angelo is fond of pop singer Billie Eilish in her recent interview.

Speaking with ELLE magazine, the Hello hit-maker opened up about her nine-year-old son’s obsession with the Lovely singer as per Independent.

“I return home to London to take him to see Eilish perform at The O2,” said the 34-year-old.

She continued, “He’ll go up to his room after school and read all the lyrics and then he’ll want to discuss them.”

The Someone Like You singer also talked about the cancellation of her Las Vegas stay event as she confessed that it was the “worst moment of her career and she went into hiding”.

The singer-songwriter also shared her thoughts about marriage as she revealed that she’s “open to a second marriage and is dying to have more children”.

Meanwhile, Adele will reportedly restart her Vegas residency in November.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Hudson documents sweet sibling moment: watch

Kate Hudson documents sweet sibling moment: watch
Britney Spears has a heartwarming message: find out

Britney Spears has a heartwarming message: find out
Pete Waterman mourns Darius Danesh's death: ‘most lovely person’

Pete Waterman mourns Darius Danesh's death: ‘most lovely person’
Zoë Kravitz addresses Will Smith’s Oscars slap comments: ‘complicated feelings’

Zoë Kravitz addresses Will Smith’s Oscars slap comments: ‘complicated feelings’
'Meghan Markle feels enormous bitterness and resentment towards Royal Family'

'Meghan Markle feels enormous bitterness and resentment towards Royal Family'
Matt Altman's wife Johanna arrested, later released in domestic violence case

Matt Altman's wife Johanna arrested, later released in domestic violence case

Hailey Bieber opens up on her marital life with Justin Bieber: ‘for better or for worse’

Hailey Bieber opens up on her marital life with Justin Bieber: ‘for better or for worse’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to smash Royal Family and the monarchy down', claims Angela Levin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to smash Royal Family and the monarchy down', claims Angela Levin
Elon Musk seemingly dislikes Grimes’ idea of 'Elf Ear Surgery'

Elon Musk seemingly dislikes Grimes’ idea of 'Elf Ear Surgery'
Angelina Jolie filed lawsuit against Brad Pitt for ‘physical and verbal assault’ in 2016: report

Angelina Jolie filed lawsuit against Brad Pitt for ‘physical and verbal assault’ in 2016: report
Johnny Depp 'thrilled' to direct 'Modigliani,' not worrying about Amber Heard appeal

Johnny Depp 'thrilled' to direct 'Modigliani,' not worrying about Amber Heard appeal
Angelina Jolie anonymous FBI lawsuit : Main reason behind actor’s move disclosed

Angelina Jolie anonymous FBI lawsuit : Main reason behind actor’s move disclosed

Latest

view all