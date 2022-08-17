Adele shares about her son’s ‘obsession’ with Billie Eilish

Adele revealed that her son Angelo is fond of pop singer Billie Eilish in her recent interview.



Speaking with ELLE magazine, the Hello hit-maker opened up about her nine-year-old son’s obsession with the Lovely singer as per Independent.

“I return home to London to take him to see Eilish perform at The O2,” said the 34-year-old.

She continued, “He’ll go up to his room after school and read all the lyrics and then he’ll want to discuss them.”

The Someone Like You singer also talked about the cancellation of her Las Vegas stay event as she confessed that it was the “worst moment of her career and she went into hiding”.

The singer-songwriter also shared her thoughts about marriage as she revealed that she’s “open to a second marriage and is dying to have more children”.

Meanwhile, Adele will reportedly restart her Vegas residency in November.