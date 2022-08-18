 
Meghan and Harry won't be choosing UK schools for Lilibet and Archie during visit

British tabloids are speculating about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming visit to the UK next month.

A report in the UK's Daily Express said,"Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might choose UK schools as Lilibet and Archie tipped for England return."

Omid Scobie, the author of the couple's unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom" rejected the rumors and said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "visiting the UK for two work engagements."

The royal couple is also due to visit Germany.

Omid is currently working on another book on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming to the UK and Germany “to visit several charities close to their hearts”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in Manchester for One Young World Summit on Sept 5, Germany for Invictus Games “One Year to Go” on Sept 6, and UK for Well Child Awards on Sept 8.

During their time at the One Young World event, the couple will also be meeting with a group of Summit delegates “doing outstanding work on gender equality”.

A statement posted on Invictus Games Twitter account said, "We are pleased to announce that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be joining us in Düsseldorf on the 6th September to mark one year to go until the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023!

Their visit to the UK comes Harry's court battle with the UK Home Department over his security.


