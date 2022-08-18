 
Critics think Prince Harry laughed not cried on stage at WellChild Awards

Ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK visit, online criticism against the US-based couple has intensified.

Apart from other activities, the Duke of Sussex would address the WellChild Awards next month during his visit.

His critics are sharing his old speech at the event from two years ago where he broke down on stage.

Sharing the video on social media, a user said Prince staged a drama by crying on the stage.

A prominent royal commentator and YouTuber known as According2Taiz wrote, "I’m so sick of reading about Harry crying at the Wellchild awards! He clearly laughs, snorts then pretends to fake cry with the worst possible ‘I’m really sad face’ I’ve ever seen! Even his wife could act better! Harry sniggered at someone in the audience, probably Meghan!"

Duke of Sussex Breaks Down on Stage at WellChild Awards - YouTube

The Duke of Sussex broke down as he paid tribute to inspirational children, citing how becoming a father meant learning about those with serious illnesses "p...




