 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

SEVENTEEN Dino cancels major US show after COVID-19 diagnosis: Report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

SEVENTEEN Dino cancels upcoming activities due to COVID-19, PLEDIS Entertainment confirms
SEVENTEEN Dino cancels upcoming activities due to COVID-19, PLEDIS Entertainment confirms

SEVENTEEN idol Dino will not participate in upcoming activities and promotional events for group's ongoing world tour Face the Sun.

According to an official statement issued by PLEDIS Entertainment, and shared by SEVENTEEN on their twitter handle, the band member Dino has tested positive for COVID-19 in Los Angeles.

Click on the link to read full notice

Following this, the idol has been experiencing mild sore throat and is now quarantining himself for some time as precautionary measure.

The starlet will not be participating in Los Angeles and Houston tour stops which are scheduled on August 17 and 20, will also not be able to attend the filming of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show.

For those unversed, all the members of the group were invited on the late night American show, Jimmy Kimmel Live which is scheduled to air on August 18, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William made ‘conscious decision’ to put The Firm ahead of Harry

Prince William made ‘conscious decision’ to put The Firm ahead of Harry
Jennifer Lopez took her sons and Ben Affleck’s daughters to Broadway show in NYC

Jennifer Lopez took her sons and Ben Affleck’s daughters to Broadway show in NYC
Amber Heard hiring new lawyers deemed ‘smart move’: ‘She needs new tone’

Amber Heard hiring new lawyers deemed ‘smart move’: ‘She needs new tone’

Prince Harry ‘belongs behind’ Meghan Markle: ‘Hide away!’

Prince Harry ‘belongs behind’ Meghan Markle: ‘Hide away!’
Demi Lovato talks about ’29,’ song rumoured to be addressing age gap with ex

Demi Lovato talks about ’29,’ song rumoured to be addressing age gap with ex
Ellen DeGeneres pays heartfelt tribute to wife Portia De Rossi on 14th wedding anniversary

Ellen DeGeneres pays heartfelt tribute to wife Portia De Rossi on 14th wedding anniversary

Kate Middleton went ‘bright red’ when she met Prince William for first time

Kate Middleton went ‘bright red’ when she met Prince William for first time
Netflix drops trailer of 'Heartbreak High': Cast, Release Date, more

Netflix drops trailer of 'Heartbreak High': Cast, Release Date, more
Sandra Bullock ‘practicing mindfulness’ while spending time away from limelight

Sandra Bullock ‘practicing mindfulness’ while spending time away from limelight
Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse from sets of ‘The Morning Show Season 3’: Video

Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse from sets of ‘The Morning Show Season 3’: Video
Jennifer Aniston breaks down ‘Brad Pitt split amid abuse accusations

Jennifer Aniston breaks down ‘Brad Pitt split amid abuse accusations
Omid Scobie accused of 'whipping up anger 'against Prince Willliam, Kate Middleton

Omid Scobie accused of 'whipping up anger 'against Prince Willliam, Kate Middleton

Latest

view all