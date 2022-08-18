Angelina Jolie to work alongside sons Maddox and Pax on her new movie ‘Without Blood’

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has given her sons Maddox and Pax a lifetime opportunity to work in the assistant director department on her upcoming movie Without Blood.

The proud mom has hired her sons, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, to work alongside her on her upcoming directorial flick.

Speaking to People, the Eternals star, 47, revealed, “We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”

For the unversed, 18-year-old Pax has also worked with his mom on her 2017 drama First They Killed My Father. “[He] worked hard,” Jolie insisted.

Jolie also shares kids Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with Pitt. She gushed of her children, “I’m proud that they are all very much their own people.

“Very different and still a very close family that learn from each other,” she told the outlet.

Without Blood, based on the 2002 novel by Alessandro Barrico, stars Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir in lead roles.

Discussing the film, the Wanted actress revealed, “The book had an impact on me as it has so many other people. It carries themes and questions important to discuss.”