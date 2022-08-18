 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie to work alongside sons Maddox and Pax on her new movie ‘Without Blood’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Angelina Jolie to work alongside sons Maddox and Pax on her new movie ‘Without Blood’
Angelina Jolie to work alongside sons Maddox and Pax on her new movie ‘Without Blood’

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has given her sons Maddox and Pax a lifetime opportunity to work in the assistant director department on her upcoming movie Without Blood.

The proud mom has hired her sons, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, to work alongside her on her upcoming directorial flick.

Speaking to People, the Eternals star, 47, revealed, “We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”

For the unversed, 18-year-old Pax has also worked with his mom on her 2017 drama First They Killed My Father. “[He] worked hard,” Jolie insisted.

Jolie also shares kids Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with Pitt. She gushed of her children, “I’m proud that they are all very much their own people.

“Very different and still a very close family that learn from each other,” she told the outlet.

Without Blood, based on the 2002 novel by Alessandro Barrico, stars Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir in lead roles.

Discussing the film, the Wanted actress revealed, “The book had an impact on me as it has so many other people. It carries themes and questions important to discuss.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to ‘renew vows’ with Prince Harry in ‘woke ceremony’

Meghan Markle to ‘renew vows’ with Prince Harry in ‘woke ceremony’
Machine Gun Kelly bloodies himself as fans speculate over Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly bloodies himself as fans speculate over Megan Fox

No Truth to Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox split rumours: ‘They’re planning wedding’

No Truth to Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox split rumours: ‘They’re planning wedding’
Truth behind Wendy Williams getting ‘fired’ from talk show exposed: Source

Truth behind Wendy Williams getting ‘fired’ from talk show exposed: Source
Queen’s health worries worsen as TikToker makes shocking new claim

Queen’s health worries worsen as TikToker makes shocking new claim
New docuseries reveals Princess Diana predicted her car crash in a mysterious note

New docuseries reveals Princess Diana predicted her car crash in a mysterious note
Meghan Markle to have 'second honeymoon' with Prince Harry for Netflix 'love'

Meghan Markle to have 'second honeymoon' with Prince Harry for Netflix 'love'
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Hollywood’s next Johnny Depp, Amber Heard?

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Hollywood’s next Johnny Depp, Amber Heard?
William, Kate fumed for costly home as Britain faces 'major living crisis'

William, Kate fumed for costly home as Britain faces 'major living crisis'
Piers Morgan urged to 'move on' from Meghan: 'Never seen someone ghosted so badly'

Piers Morgan urged to 'move on' from Meghan: 'Never seen someone ghosted so badly'
Angelina Jolie launches 'never-ending' attacks to cause 'most pain' to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie launches 'never-ending' attacks to cause 'most pain' to Brad Pitt
Hailey Bieber is finding way to 'deal' with marriage as 'kids come in picture'

Hailey Bieber is finding way to 'deal' with marriage as 'kids come in picture'

Latest

view all