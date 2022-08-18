 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle to have 'second honeymoon' with Prince Harry for Netflix 'love'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to renew their wedding vows in the coming months.

A source close to the Sussex couple reveals that Meghan is planning on a second honeymoon with Harry in the US before the end of summer.

 A source told Heat magazine: "They’re looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite.

"The grand plan is to turn it into a big family vacation that will also serve as a second honeymoon."

Upon the news, royal author Angela Levin said that Netflix "will love" the plans.

She tweeted: "I am sure Netflix will love it but I wonder how many family members will be invited."

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018. The couple quit UK as senior royals in 2020 to before moving to California 2022.

