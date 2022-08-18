New docuseries reveals Princess Diana predicted her car crash in a mysterious note

The upcoming Discovery+ docuseries, The Diana Investigations, has unearthed shocking new details of Princess Diana’s tragic death in 1997 car crash.

The late princess of Wales predicted she’d die in a car crash, two years before the horrifying Paris accident that took her life, according to a report from the Daily Beast on Wednesday.

The shocking revelation was disclosed in a sneak peek of the upcoming four-part Discovery+ docuseries set to premiere on Thursday, August 18.

The documentary series includes lengthy details about the ‘Mischon Note’, a note her lawyer, Victor Mishcon, made about her concerns.

In October 1995, Diana requested a private meeting with her personal legal advisor, Mishcon, allegedly to “tell him about something that was on her mind.”

Mishcon took diligent notes of their conversation, during which Diana allegedly said “reliable sources,” whom she would not name, had informed her “that a car accident might be staged.”

Diana apparently predicted she would “either end up dead or be seriously injured.”

On August 31, 1997, Diana — along with her partner, Dodi Al-Fayed, and her driver, Henri Paul — died after Henri slammed their Mercedes into a pillar at 65 mph in Paris’ Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

Paul was under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs while he was trying to escape the relentless paparazzi, who were following them on motorcycles.