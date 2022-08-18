 
Gilmore Girls star and Mad Men actor head for divorce after eight years of marriage

Gilmore Girls alum Alexis Bledel and her husband Vincent Kartheiser have reportedly decided to part ways after eight years of marriage.

According to media reports by Entertainment Tonight (ET) and US Weekly, the Mad Men actor filed for divorce from The Sisterhood actress in Putnam County Supreme Court in New York on August 10.

It is pertinent to mention that the news of their separation had been confirmed by Bledel’s rep with ET.

For the unversed, the couple met on the sets of AMC series in 2012 and tied the knot in June 2014. 

They both shared a son whom they welcomed in 2017. No reason for the split has been mentioned as of yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress made headlines in May when she took an exit from The Handmaid’s Tale

She also expressed her gratitude to creator Bruce Miller for writing "truth and resonant scenes for her character" in the hit series. 

