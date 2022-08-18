 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Truth behind Wendy Williams getting ‘fired’ from talk show exposed: Source

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Truth behind Wendy Williams getting ‘fired’ from talk show exposed: Source
Truth behind Wendy Williams getting ‘fired’ from talk show exposed: Source

Wendy Williams’ firing from her own talk show has become the talk of the town, and the decision to replace her timeslot with Sherri Shepherd has also drawn some eerie from fans.

For those unversed, Williams’ issues with her producers began at the same time as her health struggles, and radio silence as a result of both led to her getting removed.

In order to shed light on the decision, as well as the thought process behind ‘transforming’ the show, as well as socials into Sherri Shepherd’s, has been leaked by a producer.

A report by The Hollywood Reporter got the anonymous source from Debmar-Mercury talking.

They made the shocking revelation and admitted, that Williams “was never seriously considered” when the decision was made.

“To put her on as a guest or to do a video message from her would be a disservice to Wendy, who is so much bigger than that.”

Before concluding the anonymous source admitted that the outlet executives were in agreement that " [Williams] was not in a position to appear on TV/”

This revelation comes shortly after Debmar-Mercury Senior VP Marketing Adam Lewis issued a statement addressing the change and admitted, "We knew we really didn't want it to feel like an in-memoriam because she's very much alive,"

We weren't going to do this huge countdown with celebratory balloons because it didn't feel celebratory."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to ‘renew vows’ with Prince Harry in ‘woke ceremony’

Meghan Markle to ‘renew vows’ with Prince Harry in ‘woke ceremony’
Machine Gun Kelly bloodies himself as fans speculate over Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly bloodies himself as fans speculate over Megan Fox

Queen’s health worries worsen as TikToker makes shocking new claim

Queen’s health worries worsen as TikToker makes shocking new claim
New docuseries reveals Princess Diana predicted her car crash in a mysterious note

New docuseries reveals Princess Diana predicted her car crash in a mysterious note
Meghan Markle to have 'second honeymoon' with Prince Harry for Netflix 'love'

Meghan Markle to have 'second honeymoon' with Prince Harry for Netflix 'love'
Angelina Jolie to work alongside sons Maddox and Pax on her new movie ‘Without Blood’

Angelina Jolie to work alongside sons Maddox and Pax on her new movie ‘Without Blood’
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Hollywood’s next Johnny Depp, Amber Heard?

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Hollywood’s next Johnny Depp, Amber Heard?
William, Kate fumed for costly home as Britain faces 'major living crisis'

William, Kate fumed for costly home as Britain faces 'major living crisis'
Piers Morgan urged to 'move on' from Meghan: 'Never seen someone ghosted so badly'

Piers Morgan urged to 'move on' from Meghan: 'Never seen someone ghosted so badly'
Angelina Jolie launches 'never-ending' attacks to cause 'most pain' to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie launches 'never-ending' attacks to cause 'most pain' to Brad Pitt
Hailey Bieber is finding way to 'deal' with marriage as 'kids come in picture'

Hailey Bieber is finding way to 'deal' with marriage as 'kids come in picture'
Nicki Minaj calls Kevin Federline a 'clown' for 'breaking down' Britney Spears

Nicki Minaj calls Kevin Federline a 'clown' for 'breaking down' Britney Spears

Latest

view all