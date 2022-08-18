Prince William, Kate Middleton's move to Windsor breaks palace promise

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all geared up to relocate closer to Queen Elizabeth as they move to Windsor with their kids.

Taking to Twitter, Yahoo UK Royal editor Omid Scobie wrote: “Despite spending over $5.4 on turning Kensington Palace into a forever home, the Cambridges are leaving London this month for a new property in Windsor. Was it all a waste of Sovereign Grant funding?"

Scobie claimed that after renovations at the enormous cost of $5.4 million in 2014, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made Apartment 1A their main home base at Kensington Palace in 2017.

In his Yahoo! Life column, Scobie noted that the couple’s staff told the press that the Cambridge family renovated Kensington Palace because it would be their "forever" home.

A source told Scobie, "They thought about moving to [their home in] Norfolk, but as active senior working royals they could never be that far away from London, so that's where Windsor came into the picture."