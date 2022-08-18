Selena Gomez ‘perfectly okay’ with being ‘single’: ‘She’s really happy’

File Footage

Selena Gomez is not in a rush to get into a serious relationship as she's "happy" being single while also keeping her "options open" with few guys.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that about the current dating life of the Only Murders in the Building actor, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday.

“Selena and Andrea are just friends,” the source told the publication about rumours of her being in relation with Andrea Iervolino.

“She’s dating and is keeping her options open with a few guys,” the insider added.

The speculations about the duo’s romance began when she was spotted partying with the Italian–Canadian film producer during her 30th birthday celebrations in Italy.

“She’s really happy and is perfectly OK with being single,” the insider further shared. “She’s surrounded by best friends who are her biggest support system.”

The insider went on to say that the actor-singer is “keeping herself busy” with several work projects. “Now that she’s in her 30s, she sees this as a new and exciting chapter of her life.”

During an appearance on TaTaTu series the Giving Back Generation, Gomez revealed, “I hope to be married and to be a mom.”

“Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out,” she added.