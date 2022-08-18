 
Showbiz
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan prediction about Ranveer Singh comes to life! Read Inside

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan prediction about Ranveer Singh comes to life! Read Inside
Shah Rukh Khan prediction about Ranveer Singh comes to life! Read Inside

Shah Rukh Khan's old clip from Koffee with Karan is doing rounds on social media in which he said predicted that Ranveer Singh might get arrested for not wearing any clothes.

Ranveer Singh who has always been in the news for his fashion sense, has now landed in a controversy for his explicit photoshoot for an international magazine. Reports suggest that Ranveer was even summoned by Mumbai Police for his explicit pictures.

Speaking about the video where Shah Rukh predicted Ranveer's recent photoshoot, SRK guessed the reasons for Ranveer's potential arrest, "It could be for wearing clothes or for not wearing clothes, either of the two." 

Though SRK said that jokingly, the social media users are saying that he predicted the current situation a long time ago.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has three big film releases lined up for next year, Pathaan, Dunki, and Jawan. On the other hand, Ranveer is going to star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.

More From Showbiz:

Ananya Panday was never the first choice for 'Liger', reveals director

Ananya Panday was never the first choice for 'Liger', reveals director
Shah Rukh Khan set to film 'Dunki' in Mumbai and Dubai after Budapest spell

Shah Rukh Khan set to film 'Dunki' in Mumbai and Dubai after Budapest spell
Jacqueline Fernandez booked in INR 200 crore extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez booked in INR 200 crore extortion case
Jacqueline Fernandez gets support from R. Madhavan amid extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez gets support from R. Madhavan amid extortion case
Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal before Katrina Kaif nuptials

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal before Katrina Kaif nuptials
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha dubbed his biggest flop after Mela

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha dubbed his biggest flop after Mela
Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Fans seem to think so

Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Fans seem to think so
AR Rehman shares adorable throwback picture and fans are loving it

AR Rehman shares adorable throwback picture and fans are loving it
Aamir Khan in talks with distributors to compensate for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' loss

Aamir Khan in talks with distributors to compensate for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' loss
In latest episode, Team Muhafiz takes down street criminals with iron fist

In latest episode, Team Muhafiz takes down street criminals with iron fist

Latest

view all