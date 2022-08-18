Shah Rukh Khan prediction about Ranveer Singh comes to life! Read Inside

Shah Rukh Khan's old clip from Koffee with Karan is doing rounds on social media in which he said predicted that Ranveer Singh might get arrested for not wearing any clothes.

Ranveer Singh who has always been in the news for his fashion sense, has now landed in a controversy for his explicit photoshoot for an international magazine. Reports suggest that Ranveer was even summoned by Mumbai Police for his explicit pictures.

Speaking about the video where Shah Rukh predicted Ranveer's recent photoshoot, SRK guessed the reasons for Ranveer's potential arrest, "It could be for wearing clothes or for not wearing clothes, either of the two."

Though SRK said that jokingly, the social media users are saying that he predicted the current situation a long time ago.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has three big film releases lined up for next year, Pathaan, Dunki, and Jawan. On the other hand, Ranveer is going to star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.

