 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS to perform alternative service: Busan sends Presidential proposal

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

BTS to perform alternative service: Busan sends Presidential proposal
BTS to perform alternative service: Busan sends Presidential proposal

BTS has received a favour from the mayor of Busan, Park Hyeong Joon, who has submitted a proposal to the Korean President to designate an alternative service for the group.

On August 18, the mayor of Busan city stated via SNS “ If BTS uses the alternative service system, the BTS members will be given a sense of national responsibility that is as good as military service, and they will serve the country with the capabilities that only they can do.”

Park Hyeong Joon expressed his concern to the Korean president of BTS not being able to perform their significant duties as ambassadors for World EXPO 2030 Busan due to the looming call of military service, as per sources.

In his letter, he claimed, “If such a group were to roll up their sleeves and become directly involved in the challenge of having Busan appointed as the next city for the 'World Expo', this itself would amount to significant service to the nation, on par with mandatory military service," cited from ALLKPOP.

The mayor also believes that this wouldn’t mean giving preferential treatment to BTS, instead, they would also be doing a great service for the nation like in the past, notable figures in the arts or sports have been designated for alternative service.

BTS will be holding a concert in Busan during mid-October in concurrence with their appointment as ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez proving to be best step-mom for Ben Affleck kids

Jennifer Lopez proving to be best step-mom for Ben Affleck kids
Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Kala Chashma’ goes viral

Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Kala Chashma’ goes viral
Keke Palmer reveals she wants to depict THIS legendary pop singer

Keke Palmer reveals she wants to depict THIS legendary pop singer
Kim Kardashian on a hunt for new lover after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian on a hunt for new lover after Pete Davidson split
Brad Pitt under fire for hurting Angelina Jolie’s kid: report

Brad Pitt under fire for hurting Angelina Jolie’s kid: report
Bella Hadid would put her modelling career at stake to support Palestine

Bella Hadid would put her modelling career at stake to support Palestine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘battling hectic times’: Source

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘battling hectic times’: Source
Viola Davis’s trainer shares actress gets DNA tested before training for 'The Woman King'

Viola Davis’s trainer shares actress gets DNA tested before training for 'The Woman King'
David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz gives rare glimpse into their Miami vacay

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz gives rare glimpse into their Miami vacay
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stuck near the bottom’ of royal ladder

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stuck near the bottom’ of royal ladder
Angelina Jolie's kids shower love on mother after Zahara leaves for college

Angelina Jolie's kids shower love on mother after Zahara leaves for college
Meghan Markle's close pal under fire for remarks against Kate Middleton and Prince William

Meghan Markle's close pal under fire for remarks against Kate Middleton and Prince William

Latest

view all