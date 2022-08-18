Kim Kardashian on a hunt for new lover after Pete Davidson split

 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Kim Kardashian, who recently ended her nine-month romance with comedian Pete Davidson, seems to be on hunt for a new beau.

The reality star, 41, wants to move on after her breakup with the comedian. A source close to the Kardashian told, "Kim is searching for a perfect match to begin a new romantic journey."

There are also speculations that Kanye West may not let his ex to date  with new man and continue disrupting her future relationships.

The rapper had previously posted a picture of a fake newspaper to headline "Skete Davidson dead at 28", and the disturbing practical joke is thought to have sent Pete into trauma therapy.

Pete and Kim's whirlwind relationship lasted for less than a year, but the pair recently parted ways due to the relationship's long distance their packed schedules.

A magazine, citing source, has reported that Kim is worried Kanye will ruin any future relationship she may have.

However, Kim won't stop and would soon appear with a new friend of her mind to give her life a pleasant push after split with Pete Davidson.

