Thursday Aug 18 2022
Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Kala Chashma’ goes viral

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

American singer Demi Lovato and TV talk show host Jimmy Fallon have taken the internet by storm after a video of the Hollywood stars grooving on the hit Bollywood track Kala Chashma surfaced online.

In the viral footage, which is a behind-the-scenes video from The Tonight Show and both Lovato and Fallon were seen shaking a leg on the popular song, which featured Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

The clip was shared by both Lovato and Fallon, where the Confident hitmaker questions the show host in the caption, '@jimmyfallon you OK? ????'


Excel Entertainment, the makers of the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho in which the blockbuster song featured, also shared the video of Lovato and Fallon dancing to the number on social media.

The caption read: "Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy... moves so smooth ki humne Baar Baar Dekha ??"

Meanwhile, the internet was flooded with comments and message from Lovato and Fallon’s fans – who loved their dance moves on the hit Bollywood number.

