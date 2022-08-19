 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Over two million people react to Eminem's photo with Dr.Dre and Snoop Dogg

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Over two million people react to Eminems photo with Dr.Dre and Snoop Dogg

Eminem's picture with Snoop Dogg and his mentor Dr Dre garnered more than 2 million likes.

The three rappers were last seem together at the Super Bowl Half Time Show where they performed with a couple of other stars.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg fans are glad that they have ended their beef and are working together.

Their beef started after Snoop Dogg refused to accept that Eminem was one of the greatest rappers of all times.

Eminem said Snoop Dogg disrespected him and went on to diss him in one of his tracks.

Snoop Dogg, however, did not respond to the diss track.

Dr.Dre is believed to have played a role to convince them to end their fight.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland regularly visits Prince Harry's kids Archie and Lilibet?

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland regularly visits Prince Harry's kids Archie and Lilibet?
Brooklyn Beckham stars in a controversial TIkTok video

Brooklyn Beckham stars in a controversial TIkTok video
Johnny Depp could reclaim his A-lister status

Johnny Depp could reclaim his A-lister status
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard legal fight seems to be never-ending cat and mouse chase

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard legal fight seems to be never-ending cat and mouse chase
Princess Diana knew she would die in an accident, reveal shocking secret notes

Princess Diana knew she would die in an accident, reveal shocking secret notes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are no longer ‘hot’ enough for Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are no longer ‘hot’ enough for Netflix
Prince Harry ‘wants to destroy royal family’ with new memoir blow

Prince Harry ‘wants to destroy royal family’ with new memoir blow

Jennifer Lopez proving to be best step-mom for Ben Affleck kids

Jennifer Lopez proving to be best step-mom for Ben Affleck kids
Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Kala Chashma’ goes viral

Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Kala Chashma’ goes viral
Keke Palmer reveals she wants to depict THIS legendary pop singer

Keke Palmer reveals she wants to depict THIS legendary pop singer
Kim Kardashian on a hunt for new lover after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian on a hunt for new lover after Pete Davidson split
Brad Pitt under fire for hurting Angelina Jolie’s kid: report

Brad Pitt under fire for hurting Angelina Jolie’s kid: report

Latest

view all