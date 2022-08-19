 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
AFP

‘Madame Butterfly’ Hanae Mori passes away aged 96

By
AFP

Friday Aug 19, 2022

‘Madame Butterfly’ Hanae Mori passes away aged 96
 ‘Madame Butterfly’ Hanae Mori passes away aged 96

Tokyo: Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, who cracked the elite world of Parisian haute couture, has died at her home in Tokyo aged 96, Japanese media reported Thursday.

Nicknamed "Madame Butterfly" for her signature winged motif, over the decades Mori´s luxurious creations were worn by Nancy Reagan, Grace Kelly and numerous other members of high society.

But she was also a pioneer for Japanese women as one of a tiny number to head an international corporation.

Mori died on August 11, Kyodo news agency said on Thursday, citing her office, without giving further details.

Public broadcaster NHK and other media outlets also reported the news, saying a private family funeral had already taken place and giving the cause of her death as "old age".

Mori´s trailblazing career took her from Tokyo, where she started out making costumes for cinema, to New York and Paris, where in 1977 her label became the first Asian fashion house to join the rarefied ranks of haute couture.

Her first collection abroad, in New York in 1965, celebrated the theme "East Meets West".

Japanese fashion greats such as Issey Miyake, who died earlier this month, followed in her path.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker tests positive for COVID after recent 'life-threatening' health scare

Travis Barker tests positive for COVID after recent 'life-threatening' health scare
‘Unbreakable’ Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are ‘spiritually connected’: Source

‘Unbreakable’ Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are ‘spiritually connected’: Source

'Beautiful' Meghan Markle 'hit headlines' with infatuated school boy in Britain

'Beautiful' Meghan Markle 'hit headlines' with infatuated school boy in Britain
Brad Pitt reaches $20.5 million settlement in Katrina lawsuit, ‘incredibly grateful’

Brad Pitt reaches $20.5 million settlement in Katrina lawsuit, ‘incredibly grateful’

Demi Lovato issues dire warning to aspiring child actors

Demi Lovato issues dire warning to aspiring child actors
Harry, Meghan unfazed by UK hate on second honeymoon: 'To hell with them'

Harry, Meghan unfazed by UK hate on second honeymoon: 'To hell with them'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to increase 'attack risk' with UK trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to increase 'attack risk' with UK trip
Prince Harry told uninterested Prince William 'I'll be King' to feel 'worthy'

Prince Harry told uninterested Prince William 'I'll be King' to feel 'worthy'
Angelina Jolie bruise pictures from Brad Pitt fight laid bare: See Photo

Angelina Jolie bruise pictures from Brad Pitt fight laid bare: See Photo
Demi Lovato 'turned blue', only had '5 minutes left' after drug overdose

Demi Lovato 'turned blue', only had '5 minutes left' after drug overdose
Jennifer Lopez 'clearly in love' with Ben Affleck on family wedding trip: Source

Jennifer Lopez 'clearly in love' with Ben Affleck on family wedding trip: Source
New TV series 'Bad Sisters' tells dark tale through comedy

New TV series 'Bad Sisters' tells dark tale through comedy

Latest

view all