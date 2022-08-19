 
Selena Gomez 'not dating' Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga: Source

Selena Gomez sparked romance rumours with Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga but the speculations are baseless and the two are not romantically involved.

A source close to the Only Murders in the Building actor has shut down the rumours, according to Just Jared, after the duo were spotted leaving a Los Angeles based restaurant.

A recent report by TMZ revealed that Gomez and Tyga were also captured a famous Hollywood joint, The Nice Guy, around the same time before restaurant outing.

However, the insider said that both the artists were in the restaurant to see different people although their groups ended up hanging out together inside.

Previously, an insider told Us Weekly that the actor-singer is “dating and is keeping her options open with a few guys.”

“She’s really happy and is perfectly OK with being single,” the insider further shared. “She’s surrounded by best friends who are her biggest support system.”

The insider went on to say that the Gomez is “keeping herself busy” with several work projects. “Now that she’s in her 30s, she sees this as a new and exciting chapter of her life.”

