Diana’s death investigator recalls first moments with grieving Prince William, Harry

The investigator responsible for telling Prince Harry and Prince William about the death of Princess Diana finally breaks his silence about went transpired during the course of their chat.

The investigator broke his silence during an interview with Us Weekly, nearly a decade after the initial chat.

He first began by admitting to the outlet, “Yes, of course, it was a difficult thing [to do].”

“So, I went along with two other people who were part of the investigation [including a] detective inspector, and [when we were] outside the door [at Kensington Palace], it was said, ‘No, they only wanna see you,’ that’s me.”

“So, I went in there and we had … over an hour, probably, I can’t remember exactly how long.”

“I outlined what the conclusions were for about 10 or 15 minutes and then the rest of the time was them asking me questions, which you’d expect because they didn’t know the circumstances of their mother’s death, where [and] when she’d died, what did she say and, and beyond that,” but “I don’t wanna declare what the conversations were.”

During the course of the interview, he also admitted, “I have to say, I was quite emotional about it myself,” he said.

“What they were angry about, they declared it publicly, were the paparazzi who they thought were very much behind what had taken place by chasing the car and making the car or inducing the car to go at 75 miles an hour. They weren’t too happy about that. I can tell you.”

This admission comes after Prince William’s admission about grief and how it took him almost “five to seven years” to process the reality of having lost his mother.

At the time he claimed, “Slowly, you try to rebuild your life, you try to understand what happened. I kept myself busy, as well, to allow you to get yourself through that initial shock phase. We’re talking maybe as much as five to seven years afterwards.”