Friday Aug 19 2022
Prince Harry to be ‘targeted’ for rest of his life amid security row

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Prince Harry will be targeted in the UK for the ‘rest of his life’, a royal expert has said, also suggesting that the Duke of Sussex be given proper security during his upcoming visit.

Speaking on the True Royalty broadcast, royal expert Robert Jobson weighed in on the importance of Prince Harry being born into the royal family and what that means for his security situation in the UK.

As per Jobson: “Can you imagine what would happen if something happened to them while in the country? The reason Harry is a legitimate target, whether you like him or loathe him, don’t like him, doesn’t matter.”

The journalist added: “He was born in the family and served on the frontline in Afghanistan. The fact is he is a target, and he will remain a target for the rest of his life, so while he is in this country, I believe that it is our responsibility…”

Prince Harry notably fought a case against the UK Home Office denying him royal police protection in the UK, which he won.

It is pertinent to note that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have paid for their own security in the US ever since they stepped down as senior members and relocated. 

