Jennifer Garner decides not to attend ex-hubby Ben Affleck, JLo wedding bash: Source

Jennifer Garner will not be attending the three-day wedding bash of her ex-husband Ben Affleck with his ladylove Jennifer Lopez.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the Argo star and the Marry Me actor invited Garner for their second wedding but she refused citing work commitments.

“Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there,” the source told the outlet.

The actor, who was married to Affleck for 13 long years, shares three kids with him; Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11.

The Adam Project star “is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the insider added. “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness.”

“So the fact that the kids feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for,” the source shared.

Another insider told the publication that Garner has already “congratulated” the love birds for their lavish plans to celebrate their union as she won’t be able to attend.

“Ben will always consider Jennifer family so of course he extended an invitation,” the source said. “Plus, Jennifer and Jen have become closer so J.Lo was fully supportive of inviting the mother of his kids.”

“Jennifer knows they adore J.Lo and she’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom. Jennifer has wished them all the best and knows it will be a beautiful event,” the outlet shared.

As per reports shared by various media outlets, JLo and Affleck will be hosting a three-day wedding bash in the actor’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia this weekend.

The “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday and the main event is scheduled for Saturday which will be followed by barbecue and a picnic on Sunday.

The guest list for the extravagant ceremony includes Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo and few other well-known names, Page Six reported.



