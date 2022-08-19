 
Prince Harry will come clean about ‘drug use, hard-partying’ in memoir?

Prince Harry is expected to open up about his younger years as a wild royal on the UK party scene in her upcoming memoir, a royal expert believes as per The Daily Star.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is expected to come out later this year, and while its contents have been carefully kept under the wraps, expert Tom Sykes believes it could offer an insight into Harry’s youthful days.

Sykes shared, “The book will focus very much on Prince Harry himself,” before adding, “For me, the really fascinating thing about it is: Is he going to talk about his partying?”

“Is he going to talk about drug use? I think it is a real possibility. I think that, to me, would be the most brilliant way for Harry to answer all his critics and provide an amazing book, but also not be accused of sticking it to other people. That would be incredible,” Sykes further said.

The expert went on to share how Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy were a huge part of the London nightlife scene.

He said: “Harry was very hard partying in his youth; he drank a lot; he partied a lot. His girlfriend Chelsy Davy and him were very hard partying in London up until 2010 when they split up. They were just on the scene in London; you would see them in nightclubs.”

