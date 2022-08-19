 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Rob Kardashian shows support to sister Khloe as she promotes her clothing brand

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Rob Kardashian shows support to sister Khloe as she promotes her clothing brand
Rob Kardashian shows support to sister Khloe as she promotes her clothing brand

Rob Kardashian is one proud big brother!

Rob-a doting brother has recently gushed over his sister Khloe after the reality star posted a picture on Instagram promoting her clothing brand, Good American.

“My pretty princess sparkly girl,” Rob, 35, commented on the photo of Khloe posing on the ground while surrounded by jeans.

Although Khloe didn’t respond back to his loving remarks, some of her followers praised the Dancing with the Stars alum for being a “supportive” brother.

Rob recently acted as a support system for his famous family amid their tumultuous defamation lawsuit against his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna.

The famous family later won the lawsuit two weeks after constant hearings at LA court. 

Rob Kardashian shows support to sister Khloe as she promotes her clothing brand
Rob Kardashian shows support to sister Khloe as she promotes her clothing brand
Rob Kardashian shows support to sister Khloe as she promotes her clothing brand

Chyna — whose real name is Angela Renée White — sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings, claiming they used their influence to hurt her reputation.


More From Entertainment:

Scott Dicisk still not over Kourtney Kardashian: 'Throwing himself into work as distraction'

Scott Dicisk still not over Kourtney Kardashian: 'Throwing himself into work as distraction'
Tristan Thompson has not met son Theo but pays child support to Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson has not met son Theo but pays child support to Maralee Nichols
Britney Spears shares special tribute reel for Madonna while wishing her birthday

Britney Spears shares special tribute reel for Madonna while wishing her birthday
Prince Harry ‘holding on to life that doesn’t want him anymore’

Prince Harry ‘holding on to life that doesn’t want him anymore’
Prince Harry issued dire warning about ‘spewing hate’: report

Prince Harry issued dire warning about ‘spewing hate’: report
Kim Kardashian pokes fun at daughter North West with hilarious carpool singing video

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at daughter North West with hilarious carpool singing video

Netflix: 'Buy My House' Trailer, release date, cast, other details

Netflix: 'Buy My House' Trailer, release date, cast, other details
Darius Danesh: Gerard Butler reacts to Pop Idol star’s death

Darius Danesh: Gerard Butler reacts to Pop Idol star’s death
Angelina Jolie takes son Knox to Universal Studios visit amid explosive FBI exposé

Angelina Jolie takes son Knox to Universal Studios visit amid explosive FBI exposé

Brad Pitt is ‘all smiles’ at Bullet Train promotions amid ongoing controversy with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is ‘all smiles’ at Bullet Train promotions amid ongoing controversy with Angelina Jolie
Bella Hadid was subjected to ‘racist bullying’ in school for being Arab

Bella Hadid was subjected to ‘racist bullying’ in school for being Arab
Brad Pitt ‘living in fear’ of Angelina Jolie ‘day and night’

Brad Pitt ‘living in fear’ of Angelina Jolie ‘day and night’

Latest

view all