Friday Aug 19 2022
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles serve ultimate couple goals in latest pics

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Much-adored couple Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles served up some major couple goals in their latest pictures on social media.

Their outing comes ahead of Harry's 15-night Love on Tour concert run scheduled at the Big Apple's Madison Square Garden and what came next was some PDA that is sure to get fans talking.

The One Direction alum was spotted with his lady love on Thursday as they enjoyed a romantic dinner date in the evening and shared a kiss at the gym in the morning.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

The lovebirds were greeted by a crowd of adoring fans as they were seen exiting the restaurant later that night after finishing their meals.

Wilde is currently in the midst of an ugly custody battle with her ex Jason Sudeikis, yet she seemed in good spirits as she enjoyed her night out with Styles - who is gearing up for his 15-date residency at Madison Square Garden lasting from August 20 – September 21.


