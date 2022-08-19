‘Damaged’ Prince Harry ‘can’t be trusted’ to be the storyteller of the truth

Royal experts believe, Prince Harry cannot be trusted and does not have the ‘ability’ to tell the truth, given his past “damaging and misplaced decisions”.

Author Angela Epstein shared this warning for the Duke of Sussex in her new piece for Express UK.

There, she wrote, “Given the years of hurt, of damage, or misplaced decisions and loss, coupled with his fury at the relentless criticism of his beloved wife, how well can we trust Harry to be storyteller of his own life? Principally in the ‘hotly anticipated memoir’ the Prince is due to release at the end of this year.”

“As the Duke of Sussex himself said when news broke of the book: ‘I’m writing this not as the Prince I was born but as the man, I have become’. In other words ‘his truth’. But will it be the total truth? And do we really need to hear it?”