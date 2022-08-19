 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘greatest ever living soap opera’

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Royal experts ridicule Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for behaving like a “living soap opera” since moving to the US.

Royal journalist Charles Rae issued this shocking accusation and singled the couple out, from the rest of Hollywood.

He made the admission in a chat with GB News and was quoted saying, “This is the greatest ever living soap opera that we have, and have had for many many years.”

“Given that what has been going on in the Royal Family, with the war between Harry and Meghan and everyone else, it is important that when they come over, and whether or not they see the Queen or William and Catherine, I mean it's very important given, as well, that in the background is this book or memoir.”

“We don't know what's in it but there's suggestions that it's going to pour bucket loads over Camilla, the Queen, and William, or whatever.”

“So it is quite important. What amazes me is this is a guy who thinks Britain is one of the most dangerous countries in the world, yet he announces, practically a month before he's coming over, [that] he's coming over. It's ridiculous.”

