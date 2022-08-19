Prince Harry’s ‘soul’ on the edge of shattering: ‘Its Palpable’

The Royal Family has come under fire for adding to Prince Harry’s childhood wounds and leading him to ‘shattering completely’ on a soul level’.

Author Angela Epstein shared this warning for the Duke of Sussex in her new piece for Express UK.

There, she wrote, “So, when Prince Harry talks about truth, well, given his issues, experience and singular perception, there`s always a chance his version of events might not square with those of others.

As goes the tea towel slogan, just because I'm paranoid, doesn`t mean they`re not out to get me.”

“Not that you can blame the Prince. Ever since he was compelled to fulfil someone else's appalling decision to make Harry, as a grief-stricken 12-year-old walk, behind his mother`s coffin, the shattering of his soul has been palpable.”