 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘soul’ on the edge of shattering: ‘Its Palpable’

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Prince Harry’s ‘soul’ on the edge of shattering: ‘Its Palpable’
Prince Harry’s ‘soul’ on the edge of shattering: ‘Its Palpable’

The Royal Family has come under fire for adding to Prince Harry’s childhood wounds and leading him to ‘shattering completely’ on a soul level’.

Author Angela Epstein shared this warning for the Duke of Sussex in her new piece for Express UK.

There, she wrote, “So, when Prince Harry talks about truth, well, given his issues, experience and singular perception, there`s always a chance his version of events might not square with those of others.

As goes the tea towel slogan, just because I'm paranoid, doesn`t mean they`re not out to get me.”

“Not that you can blame the Prince. Ever since he was compelled to fulfil someone else's appalling decision to make Harry, as a grief-stricken 12-year-old walk, behind his mother`s coffin, the shattering of his soul has been palpable.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan's UK visit dubbed 'calculated provocation'

Harry and Meghan's UK visit dubbed 'calculated provocation'
Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise works at garden for £6.63 per hour

Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise works at garden for £6.63 per hour

Prince Charles and William 'engaging in dramatic fights' over the throne?

Prince Charles and William 'engaging in dramatic fights' over the throne?
'Relevant' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'achieved' what they wanted

'Relevant' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'achieved' what they wanted
Diana would be ‘saddened by the break with’ Harry and William

Diana would be ‘saddened by the break with’ Harry and William
Trevor Noah reflects on cancel culture months after Will Smith’s Oscars infamous slap

Trevor Noah reflects on cancel culture months after Will Smith’s Oscars infamous slap
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘greatest ever living soap opera’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘greatest ever living soap opera’
‘Damaged’ Prince Harry ‘can’t be trusted’ to be the storyteller of the truth

‘Damaged’ Prince Harry ‘can’t be trusted’ to be the storyteller of the truth
Prince William is ‘lucky to sit at bottom of pile’ of monarchy

Prince William is ‘lucky to sit at bottom of pile’ of monarchy
Victoria Beckham accentuates her hourglass figure in chic purple silk dress

Victoria Beckham accentuates her hourglass figure in chic purple silk dress
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice ‘struggling to remain cordial’ with Kate

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice ‘struggling to remain cordial’ with Kate
Prince Harry ‘leading royal rebellion’ against Firm’s values

Prince Harry ‘leading royal rebellion’ against Firm’s values

Latest

view all