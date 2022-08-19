 
Diana would be ‘saddened by the break with’ Harry and William

Diana would be ‘saddened by the break with’ Harry and William

A biographer claimed that Princess Diana would have ‘been sympathetic’ towards Prince Harry’s decision to leave the UK.

Amidst the ongoing tension between the two brothers, author-biographer James Patterson said that the late princess would have been sad but would’ve respected both sides.

"I think she would've been very sympathetic, totally sympathetic, for what Harry did, but I think she would've understood Will's path as well," he said.

During his conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Patterson said: “I think she would be saddened by the break with the two boys.

“I think that would really make her sad, because they had been so very close as kids, and then... Will obviously deciding [that he] must stay with tradition, and the crown, and the royals, and then Harry making the break."

He continued, "I don't think she looked at the tradition of the royal family and said it's a bad thing. Just the way it operated with her, I think it just didn't fit her at all. It was very difficult. She's a free spirit. That's very, very tough.

Patterson also mentioned that the late Princess of Wales was not ‘terribly judgmental.’

