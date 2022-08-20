 
Saturday Aug 20 2022
Brad Pitt appears in high spirits at 'Bullet Train' event amid bombshell FBI claim

Brad Pitt appeared to be in good spirits as he was spotted in South Korea Friday for the promotions of his latest action film with co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The Hollywood stars entertained a lively crowd in the capital city Seoul, where a red carpet event was being held in honour of the new movie Bullet Train.

The Fury star, 58, chose garish powder pink suit that appeared to match his buoyant mood, showing no signs of distraction after a leaked FBI report offered further unsavoury details regarding his behaviour during a well-documented mid-air row with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

With the controversy brushed to one side, Pitt appeared to be in a playful mood as he flashed peace signs with South Korean entertainer Park Kyung-lim before linking fingers with Taylor-Johnson to form the shape of a heart.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

Meanwhile, Angelina's exclusive photos from the fight with Pitt have been submitted to the FBI.

FBI Doc
FBI Doc

The couple's separation was triggered by a 2016 fight during a flight from France to Los Angeles. The husband and wife were also accompanied by their kids. 


