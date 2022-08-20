The most powerful duo on Earth ignores Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on social media

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris follow a host of celebrities including Hollywood actors and musicians on Instagram.

The likes of Billie Eilish, The Rock and Jennifer Garner are prominent among those who are followed by the most powerful duo on Earth.

A look at the president and vice president's Instagram accounts shows that they avoid following people who are involved in controversies.

Take for example Amber Heard. The Aquaman actress is following Kamala Haris but the vice president has not reciprocated her gesture on the Facebook-owmed app.

Johnny Depp, who has more following than the president on Instagram, is also not being followed by Biden and Haris. But the Hollywood star also does not follow either of them on Instagram.







