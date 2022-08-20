 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
The most powerful duo on Earth ignores Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on social media

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

The most powerful duo on Earth ignores Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on social media

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris follow a host of celebrities including Hollywood actors and musicians on Instagram.

The likes of Billie Eilish, The Rock and Jennifer Garner are prominent among those who are followed by the most powerful duo on Earth.

A look at the president and vice president's Instagram accounts shows that they avoid following people who are involved in controversies.

Take for example Amber Heard. The Aquaman actress is following Kamala Haris but the vice president has not reciprocated her gesture on the Facebook-owmed app.

Johnny Depp, who has more following than the president on Instagram, is also not being followed by Biden and Haris. But the Hollywood star also does not follow either of them on Instagram.



Prince Harry and Meghan's friend takes a dig at Prince William's partners after new scandal

New report about charity deals blow to Prime William's image

Presense of ambulance at Ben Affleck's home leaves fans worried

'House of the Dragon' receives glowing reviews

Millions watch as BLACKPINK drops 'Pink Venom' on YouTube

Brad Pitt appears in high spirits at 'Bullet Train' event amid bombshell FBI claim

Kardashian-Jenners take over Malibu in style for Kendall Jenner’s latest launch: Photos

Prince William, Charles ‘nervous’ over Prince Harry, Meghan visiting UK

Prince Harry, Prince William were kept in the dark after Diana’s accident

Prince Harry found it ‘difficult’ to cry over late mother Diana

Jennifer Lopez flashes massive ring while out with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck steps outside in style with daughter Violet: see pics

