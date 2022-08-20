 
Ben Affleck calls emergency ambulance ahead of Jennifer Lopez wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez second wedding festivities have seemingly started off on a bad note.

The Argo star, who has currently jetted off to Georgia with Lopez and their kids, called out an ambulance over the weekend to tend to his injured mother.

Affleck's mom, who fell of a dock, was rushed to St. Joseph Candler children’s hospital on Friday, confirms Daily Mail

The source adds Christopher Anne Boldt, fell and cut her leg. 

Affleck and Lopez are currently vacationing with their family, a month after they eloped and tied the knot in Las Vegas.

