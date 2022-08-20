‘Wedding of Century:’ Princess Diana’s tribute exhibition to debut in Las Vegas

Royal fans are excited to experience the memorable moments of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Wedding of the Century’ in Las Vegas this fall.

‘Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition’ is set to open in The Shops at Crystals in Vegas in September, as per the latest reports.

The attraction features 12 curated rooms including ‘Wedding of Century,’ where couples can actually tie the knot among thoughtfully chosen artifacts from Princess Diana and Prince Charles' 1981 nuptials including a dramatic recreation of Diana's bridal gown.

The exhibition will give visitors a chance to see the life-size replica of Diana’s iconic wedding dress made out of paper by Belgian artist and sculptor Isabelle de Borchgrave.

The display will also include several of the princess’ authentic evening gowns and iconic fashion statements.

Exhibition coordinator David Corelli, told PEOPLE magazine, “Over 120,000 weddings are performed in Las Vegas each year, it has become the marriage capital of the world.”

“So, here we have the ultimate room showcasing artifacts and mementos from the most famous wedding of all time,” she added.

The exhibition has been created in partnership with Pink Ribbons Crusade, a charity sharing its collection of royal possessions to raise funds to fight breast cancer.