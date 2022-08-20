Prince Harry, William’s differences to get ‘worse’

Prince Harry and William’s differences to get ‘worse’

Prince William and Harry are nowhere close to reconciling as their difference are expected to only get worse.

The Duke of Sussex is all geared up to launch a series of allegations against members of the royal family, including racism claims against an unnamed royal.

Harry, who used to share a strong bond with his brother, has grown apart from the Duke of Cambridge since stepping down as a senior royal and moving to the US.

Although the brothers will be crossing path amid the Sussexes’ UK visit, royal expert Phil Dampier thinks that the chances of them being on the same page is low.

Dampier said on social media: “I can’t see any chance of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Cambridges until Harry’s book is out of the way.

“And it’s likely to make things worse!” he predicted.