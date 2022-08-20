 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
Hugh Grant to play Prince Andrew in Emily Maitlis’ version of Newsnight show?

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Interviewer, who hosted Prince Andrew’s notorious Newsnight show, has been reportedly hoping to rope in her ‘old friend’ Hugh Grant to play the disgraced royal.

Emily Maitlis and her former friend, interview-fixer Sam McAlister, both are fixated on releasing their versions of events around the controversial interview during which Andrew made shocking claims about the car crash.

According to Daily Mail, the 51-year-old Maitlis has been approaching her ‘old friend’ to helm the character of the Duke of York in a three-part TV show.

Meanwhile, it was announced last month that McAlister's book Scoops is being made into a film.

Grant refuted the reports of him being on the wishlist to play the duke. “No, I'm not. Never heard of it." he wrote on Twitter.

“Sam and Emily are two very alpha females. They were mutually supportive until the moment when all this happened. They are now no longer in contact with each other,” a source spilt the beans to the outlet.

