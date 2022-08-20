 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
Prince William's visit to NYC overlapped with THIS royal couple

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Prince William's visit to NYC overlapped with THIS royal couple

Prince William's visit to New York City next month will be overlapped with another royal couple heading to the Big Apple.

The Duke of Cambridge will be in the US for the Earthshot Prize innovation Summit on September 21. 

According to reports of Gert’s Royals, Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary are set to attend the United Nations General Assembly next month.

The royal couple will also be seen participating in the launch of Denmark's candidacy for a seat on the U.N. Security Council on Sept 22.

Meanwhile, William and Kate dropped a video on Twitter in October 2020 to announce: “In 2022, we're back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we'll award the next five winners of the Prize.”

“And we will be doing it right here in Boston," Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts added.

