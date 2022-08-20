 
Saturday Aug 20 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face 'a lot of problems' in US

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face 'a lot of problems' in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned of still “a lot of problems” around them amid their lucrative deal with Netflix.

A royal expert Neil Sean told Daily Express, "Over in the United States, there’s still a lot of problems to be solved. And I’ll explain the reasons why.

"It would appear that after sort of saying to Spotify, one of their major people who have invested in Harry and Meghan that they will be well-releasing product very soon.

"Even though allegedly Spotify decided to speed things up by providing some producers to help them push the content along,” he explained.

"How hard is it? If you don’t know what a podcast is – and let’s face it, not everybody does – it’s really simply a recording,” Sean added.

The expert continued: "Of course, the topics have to be interesting and universally appealing. Now that could be problematic.

"Now, there’s not just that of course because then if you look at the other bigger deal which is even more fascinating is the likes that Netflix have still yet to see any visible product."

"And they are truly battling the mass decline in subscribers and more importantly, you know, people wanting to buy into their product."

