Sunday Aug 21 2022
Piers Morgan flays Gwyneth Paltrow for controversial piece of writing

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Piers Morgan has blasted Gwyneth Paltrow after her lifestyle brand Goop shared content referring to men in unusual ways.

 The Former Good Morning host waded into the woke row, branding the piece of writing "absurd".

The star, according to The Sun, said: "Gwyneth is talking absurd virtue-signalling goop."

The publication added that his TalkTV colleague Mike Graham said that the phrasing "doesn't make sense".

He claimed that the star was "too woke" for her ex-husband Chris Martin, who she "consciously uncoupled" from in 2014.

Neither of the Goop articles have a byline, so it is unknown how much the actress was involved in writing and creating them.

It comes after the Shakespeare in Love actress filmed herself in the shower earlier this month to advertise a hair kit, which critics have branded "outrageously expensive".

