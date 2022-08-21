 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham says mom Victoria was emotionless on his wedding: 'Straight faced'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham is sharing intimate details from his lavish wedding ceremony with Nicola Peltz.

David Beckham's son, who tied the knot in April this year, reveals his father was tearful during his nuptials. Mother Victoria, on the contrary, sat in with a 'straight face'.

"My mum always keeps a straight face, but my dad cried quite a lot," he told Variety.

Revealing that he has taken his sensitive side from father, Brooklyn added: "I'm a crier, I'm a big crier. I'm a Pisces, so I heard Pisces are sensitive and they cry a lot and that is literally me."

Speaking about alleged rumours of a feud between wife Nicola and mother Victoria , Brooklyn said: "I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down.

"But everyone gets along, which is good," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp to leave fans gawking as 'Moonman' for MTV VMAs 2022

Johnny Depp to leave fans gawking as 'Moonman' for MTV VMAs 2022
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez say 'I do' around Hollywood friends in Georgia

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez say 'I do' around Hollywood friends in Georgia
Meghan Markle's showbiz friends don't like William, Kate and other royals

Meghan Markle's showbiz friends don't like William, Kate and other royals

Piers Morgan voices support for Sanna Marin

Piers Morgan voices support for Sanna Marin

Broadway Star Taylor Louderman says she is expecting her first child

Broadway Star Taylor Louderman says she is expecting her first child

Renowned singer Nayyara Noor passes away aged 71

Renowned singer Nayyara Noor passes away aged 71
Jennifer Lopez arrives hospital to support Ben Affleck as his mom receives stitches

Jennifer Lopez arrives hospital to support Ben Affleck as his mom receives stitches
Piers Morgan flays Gwyneth Paltrow for controversial piece of writing

Piers Morgan flays Gwyneth Paltrow for controversial piece of writing
Paris Jackson grabs attention in her chic avatar as she attends Carole Pump Foundation Gala

Paris Jackson grabs attention in her chic avatar as she attends Carole Pump Foundation Gala
Doria Ragland invited to attend Meghan and Harry's family event in America: report

Doria Ragland invited to attend Meghan and Harry's family event in America: report
Emma Watson looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with son of tycoon Sir Philip Green

Emma Watson looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with son of tycoon Sir Philip Green
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ready to redo their ‘I dos’: security beefed up ahead of Bennifer's nuptials

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ready to redo their ‘I dos’: security beefed up ahead of Bennifer's nuptials

Latest

view all