Brooklyn Beckham says mom Victoria was emotionless on his wedding: 'Straight faced'

Brooklyn Beckham is sharing intimate details from his lavish wedding ceremony with Nicola Peltz.



David Beckham's son, who tied the knot in April this year, reveals his father was tearful during his nuptials. Mother Victoria, on the contrary, sat in with a 'straight face'.

"My mum always keeps a straight face, but my dad cried quite a lot," he told Variety.

Revealing that he has taken his sensitive side from father, Brooklyn added: "I'm a crier, I'm a big crier. I'm a Pisces, so I heard Pisces are sensitive and they cry a lot and that is literally me."

Speaking about alleged rumours of a feud between wife Nicola and mother Victoria , Brooklyn said: "I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down.

"But everyone gets along, which is good," he concluded.