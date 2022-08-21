 
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan calls out 'disgusting' Alec Baldwin for ending a 'young woman's life'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Piers Morgan is lashing out at Alec Baldwin for being entitled in Hollywood.

The actor in his interview with CNN revealed that he recently lost a job due to the unfortunate 'Rust' shooting incident. In 2021, while rolling on set, Alec accidentally opened fire at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, leaving her dead in a few hours.

Alec added that he is struggling to find work as filmmakers refuse to cast him in their movies.

Responding to the actor's complaint, Piers said: "Says the man who ended a young woman's life... Baldwin's ongoing refusal to accept any responsibility & insistence on playing the victim is so disgusting."

Speaking to CNN, Alec admitted that he is constantly losing out on important movies as investigation on the fatal shooting incident is carried out by FBI.

"I got fired from another job yesterday.

"There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane ... I've been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don't want to do the film with you because of this."

He went on to claim that the stress of the incident has "taken years off my life."

Speaking about his beloved wife Hilaria, the actor added: “If I didn't have my wife, I don't know where I would be right now.

"If I didn't have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone off, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and just you know did find something else to do, sell real estate.”

