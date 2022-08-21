 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s ‘biggest mistake’ in Johnny Deep court case called out

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Amber Heard’s ‘biggest mistake’ in Johnny Deep court case called out
Amber Heard’s ‘biggest mistake’ in Johnny Deep court case called out

Amber Heard’s biggest blunder in the Johnny Depp court case has come under fire, and fans and supporters have even gone as far as to point out “one way” she could have won the case. 

According to a Twitter page, under the name ‘LeaveHeardAlone’ the star ended up hiring a file forensic analyst to assess the possible editing of her photographs when she should instead have hired a digital photography expert.

According to the thread, and various commentators, the mistake, made by Mr Depp as well, cost the actor the chance of winning her case against the Pirates star.

In the thread, the writer alleges the duo “missed a critical piece of information” through their decision, and added, “Neither Depp nor Heard hired a digital photography expert to testify (they hired digital file forensic analysts: not the same thing). IMO this was a mistake on Heard's part.”

Amber Heard’s ‘biggest mistake’ in Johnny Deep court case called out

The thread also accused Mr Depp of doing the same and allegedly using HDR options in his images, which both, saved the original, as well as a more detailed version of the same image.

 
Amber Heard’s ‘biggest mistake’ in Johnny Deep court case called out


More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra cuts fashionable figure in vibrant green shirt while grabbing lunch in West Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra cuts fashionable figure in vibrant green shirt while grabbing lunch in West Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in gorgeous white dress as she marries Ben Affleck in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in gorgeous white dress as she marries Ben Affleck in Georgia
Kate and William slammed over costly ‘eyebrow-raising' move

Kate and William slammed over costly ‘eyebrow-raising' move
‘Resentful’ Harry wants to show his ‘power’ over William

‘Resentful’ Harry wants to show his ‘power’ over William
Prince Harry made slightly inappropriate comment about Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding?

Prince Harry made slightly inappropriate comment about Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding?
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘thorn in the side’ for Prince William: ‘Final straw’

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘thorn in the side’ for Prince William: ‘Final straw’
Princess Anne to be awarded for her services at wildlife charity, ‘she’s an inspiration’

Princess Anne to be awarded for her services at wildlife charity, ‘she’s an inspiration’
Jennifer Lopez reaches new milestone amid lavish wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez reaches new milestone amid lavish wedding with Ben Affleck
Mystery of Moroccan King's wife Salma who became 'Ghost Princess'

Mystery of Moroccan King's wife Salma who became 'Ghost Princess'
Prince William, Harry ‘turned the dial’ on talking about grief

Prince William, Harry ‘turned the dial’ on talking about grief
BTS V creates striking record in social media history

BTS V creates striking record in social media history
Duchess of Kent loves rap music by Eminem and Ice Cube

Duchess of Kent loves rap music by Eminem and Ice Cube

Latest

view all