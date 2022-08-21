BTS V creates striking record in social media history





In a short stretch of time, BTS V has reached the fastest number of Instagram followers in the history of all K-pop idols.

The news was revealed on August 20 that in just eight months, BTS V made the impressive 50 million followers mark on his personal Instagram.

BTS V had previously earned two Guinness World Records for being the fastest to hit 1 and 10 million followers in December, cited from ALLKPOP.

Now he extends his record as the fastest person and K-pop idol to reach 50 million followers in Instagram history.

'#TaehyungInstagram50M' and 'ICONIC THV 50MILLION' both trended to number 1 and 2 worldwide on Twitter with fans celebrating the milestone.

BTS V also ranked the highest K-pop account on the 'Top 1000 Instagram Influencers' list made by HypeAuditor.



