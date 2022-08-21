 
Sunday Aug 21 2022
Prince Harry blasted for security demands: ‘Want commercial ventures’

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Prince Harry has been called out for 'abusing' his security bid to set up more commercial ventures. 

Royal commentator Christina Garibaldi made this claim in her interview with Royally Us.

The comments were made while Garibaldi and co-host Christine Ross discussed Prince Harry’s security bid.

She began by claiming, “The crazy thing about Harry suing the UK Home Office over security is that no one ever said Harry couldn't have security when visiting the UK.”

“He would receive full police protection if he stayed with his brother, father or the Queen, or if attending official events.”

“He's thrown a tantrum regarding security because he wants 24/7 police protection when visiting the UK for his commercial ventures outside of the monarchy.”

“No, why should the British taxpayers fund your police protection for your pursuit of wealth?”

Ms Ross also chimed into the conversation and added, "It does sound like that comment is correct, that he's really looking for that police protection when they're here doing their own thing. [And] that's just not how it works.”

