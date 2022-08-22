 
BLACKPINK 'Pink Venom' marks another US iTunes chart millstone

BLACKPINK’s mega-hit Pink Venom is achieving new milestones across the world with its spectacular and power-packed music video.

On August 21, World Music Awards took to their official Twitter account to unveil BLACKPINK's Pink Venom achievement.

According to the announcement made by World Music Awards, the popular South Korean girl quartet rests at No.1 on the US iTunes charts, for the second time in a row. 

The new solo track has ranked No.1 on the US iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 73 regions.

As reported by The Korea Herald, according to YG Entertainment the band’s upcoming album Born Pink also observed massive pre-order sales of over 1.5 million in one week.

It is also predicted that the album sales might even surpass the 3 million mark.

For those unaware, the pre-released solo track Pink Venom will be included in the group’s upcoming album Born Pink, scheduled to be released on September 16, 2022. 

