Monday Aug 22 2022
Scott Disick injured in road accident

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner Scott Disick has reportedly sustained minor injuries after getting into a single-car accident on Sunday.

The Daily Mail, quoting TMZ, reported the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star refused medical attention from paramedics after the accident near Calabasas on Sunday.

Scott reportedly sustained a minor cut to his head and is expected to be okay.

According to some reports, the reality TV star sustained injuries in a car accident on the same day his former girlfriend Kourtney and their youngest son Reign spent Sunday in pool.

Kourtney took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into her Sunday vibes with Reign.

She posted adorable pool photos with caption, “Happy Sunday! Kourtney and Reign.”


