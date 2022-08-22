 
Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose makes him proud after Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp must be feeling proud of his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, who is following in the footsteps of her father in acting.

Lily-Rose, 23 took to Instagram and shared a new trailer of her upcoming drama series The Idol for HBO.

She posted the trailer with caption, “From the gutters of Hollywood @theidol COMING SOON.”

In the drama series, that will consist of six episodes, Lily-Rose plays Jocelyn, a music star on the rise.

The drama also stars Canadian singer The Weeknd.

'The Idol' revolves around relationship between a cult leader and a pop star on the come-up.

It is scheduled to premiere later this year, according to the Daily Mail.

