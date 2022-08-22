YouTuber Jameel Farooqui held over false allegations against Islamabad police

Youtuber Jameel Farooqui. — Twitter/@FarooquiJameel

Karachi-based YouTuber and social media activist Jameel Farooqui was arrested for levelling false allegations against the Islamabad Police pertaining to the alleged torture of senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, Islamabad Police said Monday.



A statement issued by the capital city police stated that Farooqui was held in Karachi in a case filed against him at the Ramna Police Station, Islamabad.

It stated that Farooqui had falsely accused the Islamabad Police in his v-log that the police had physically and sexually assaulted Gill.

The police had indicated action against those making inflammatory, fabricated and false allegations, the statement added.