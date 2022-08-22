BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink, World Tour' ticket packages sparks debate online

BLACKPINK's ticket packages for 'World Tour, Born Pink' has become a hot topic among K-netizens, with many fuming over the varied price tags.

A netizen took to a post the several ticket prices for the concert, small waves into benefits packages, the blink standard package, the blink plus package, and also the platinum pink package.



The blink standard package, ticket is USD 115, the blink plus package, which includes a ticket, costs USD 132 and the platinum pink package, costs USD 198.

The packages are each assigned to certain sections of the world, with the platinum pink package being closest to the stage, which means that fans will get seats closer to their favourites.

According to Allkpop, fans reacting the price of tickets, took to Twitter, "Wow, it's even more expensive than some Billboard singer's Korea concert. It's this expensive to see a Korean in concert in Korea? YG is too much." (sic)

And on the other hand, some fans supported the girls and wrote, "If you don't like it, then just don't go. If there is demand, the price of supply skyrockets. Is this something we need to be complaining about?"