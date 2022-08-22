Prince Harry putting ‘reputations at risk’: ‘Defamation?’

Queen Elizabeth is being put on blast for letting his grudge against the Royal Family risk his reputation alongside that of publishers, and the Royal Family.

Inside sources from The Telegraph brought these revelations to light.

It comes after the outlet found out that Prince Charles desires to read the memoir prior to its international release.

The same insider also pointed out an existing fear surrounding accuracy and defamation as well.

They explained, “These publishers are too not the types to publish and be damned. They have reputations to protect.”

At the end of the day, for any publisher, “The biggest potential issue is not defamation but truth - accuracy.”

this revelation comes after Prince Harry was accused of harbouring grudges against the Firm.

Mailplus, royal expert Angela Levin brought it all forward and admitted at the time, “He's now so bitter and resentful that he will say what he really feels and see things that he accepted years ago as now being really dreadful.”