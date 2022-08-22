Gerard Pique goes public with new ‘student’ girlfriend: ‘Shakira is very angry’

File Footage

Gerard Pique has made his relationship with his new girlfriend public as he was spotted getting intimate with her at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia only two months after Shakira split.

The Barcelona player’s new ladylove’s identity was revealed by The Sun in a previous report as they alleged that the girl is a 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.

Marti reportedly met Pique when she worked at his production company Kosmos and the duo is said to be in a relationship for months even though the footballer broke up with the Waka Waka singer in June.

The video of the sports star locking lips and enjoying the evening with his new flame were posted by Spanish media outlet Socialite as per The Mirror.

Picture Credits: The Mirror

After Marti’s identity was exposed by the media, she deleted all her social media accounts as per Marca but someone else has created an account with the same name and details as her on social sites.

As for Shakira, the Socialite report claims that the singer is “very angry at seeing the father of her children with his girlfriend in public.”

The former lovebirds had an agreement that they would never appear publically with their partners during the first year of their separation but it seems like the pact has been broken by Pique.

Presenter Laura Roige said about the Pique's PDA with Marti, “I am excited, it is evident that there is a relationship."

"I have seen a lot of love, it will hurt Shakira a lot, because this is a Gerard Pique that we have never seen. I have never seen him like this with the singer,” she added.

Previously, an insider close to Marti told The Sun that she and Pique have been keeping their romance low-key but people around them know about their relationship.

“Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events,” the source told the outlet.

“They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening,” the insider added.



