 
Showbiz
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti stuck without roof amid Balochistan floods

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Wahab Bugti is forced to live without a roof as Balochistan in miserable conditions after floods
Wahab Bugti, who rose to fame earlier this year after his Coke Studio debut with Kana Yaari, is forced to live in ruinous conditions after his homeland, Balochistan, was left flooded due to torrential rain.

According to reports, the singer and his family has been suffering and living without a roof after his mud house was destroyed by floods.

Soon as news about Bugti broke on social media, fans took to the internet to pressurize Coke Studio to extend emotional and financial help to Bugti.

Balochistan has been flooded this year as record-breaking rain spells continue to lash the region, leaving thousands without food and shelter. 

